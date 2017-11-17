Ground broken on new Boys & Girls Club entryway

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada broke ground inside on its new controlled entry, at its facility at 1870 Russell Way in Carson City.

"Two years ago when I first started here, we had 260 kids coming in daily," Katie Leao, chief professional officer for the Club. "Today we have 400 to 425 kids passing through these doors every day."

Leao said the new entrance will provide adequate oversight with critical updates and renovations to create a more controlled entry and exit point for members, parents, vendors or other community members.

"Safety has always been at the foundation of the Boys & Girls Clubs and is paramount to fulfilling our mission," Leao said. "This project demonstrates how seriously we, the school district and the City, take the safety of our members."

The $150,000 project was funded through a combination of local donors, community partners, and a $50,000 Renovation Across the Nation grant from the Lowe's Foundation. Through this program, Lowe's has donated $5 million to Boys & Girls Clubs across 50 states in the past two years. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada was the only club chosen in Nevada to receive the grant.

Daniel Goff, manager for the Carson City Lowe's store, said Lowe's employees are encouraged every year to volunteer in the community through the Lowe's Heroes program.

"I contacted Katie at the Club and learned she was in receipt of the national $50,000 grant and asked how we can partner with the Club to help with the project."

Lowe's Carson City is donating the paint for the project, and local Lowe's employees are volunteering to paint the finished entry way.

Bill Miles, president and CEO of Carson City-based Miles Construction and board member for the Club, said the company is providing an in-kind donation of labor for the project.

"We're not making a profit off this project," he said. "We believe in giving back to the community, and very much value the education of young people and providing a safe place for them to learn and play."

Leao said additional security measures in the project plan, including cameras inside and outside the Club through a generous foundation grant, monitors at the front desk for member check-in and enhanced 360-degree visibility from the front desk will build increased layers of protection for Club members.

The front entrance of the Club will be closed for construction from Nov. 16 through January 16, 2018. The project by Miles Construction is expected to be completed in mid-January. Additional offices for staff and a first-aid room are also included in the plan.

During construction, parents are instructed to park at the Carson City Multi Use Athletic Center adjacent to the Club and use the back entrance for child drop off and pick up.