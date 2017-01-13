Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Stateline chooses local contractor for renovations | nnbw.com

On the heels of the recent purchase of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Stateline, Nevada, the new owners are selecting and working with local contractors in an effort to show an investment in the local community. Partnering with Miles Construction, a diversified northern Nevada general contractor, the ballroom, high-limit table game areas and Center Bar refresh are now completely renovated along with various improvements to the existing infrastructure.

“Selecting and using local vendors is always positive for the community, and the new owners are doing that by taking the foundation created and making it their own using local contractors,” Cary Richardson, vice president of business development at Miles Construction, said in a press release. “Miles was brought on by the new ownership based on our ability to deliver on time and as promised within an operating facility. The changes that the property is undergoing are very positive. We are proud to help facilitate the further revitalization of South Lake Tahoe.”

“We are actively working to elevate the overall experience at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe. This starts at the facility level,” said Michael Frawley, President and General Manager at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in a press release. “We value local partnerships and the excellent work Miles Construction has provided us over the past months to get us these new venues. Our guests love our new outlets and we have Miles Construction to thank.”

Work began Oct. 24, 2016 and was completed in early December with Miles renovating the convention center and ballroom, the Hard Rock high limit area, installing new exterior stairs and replacing sections of the existing sewer and grease lines.