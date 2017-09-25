Hardware networking group adds Reno chapter

Hardware Massive, a global networking platform for hardware startups, has launched in Reno.

The organization will allow hardware startups to meet those in industry on a global basis as well as connect and share resources with others in the community. The organization already has chapters across the United States, Europe and Asia, among others.

Hardware Massive will meet every 1-3 months at the Innevation Center at the University of Nevada, Reno. It will also meet offline at other events to build the local community. All hardware entrepreneurs, startups, professionals, and innovators are welcome to join.

For more information on Hardware Massive, go to its website at: https://hardwaremassive.com/chapters.