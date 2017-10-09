Harrah’s Reno celebrates 80th birthday

Harrah’s Reno will kick off its 80th anniversary celebration this Friday, Oct. 30.

Festivities will at at 3:30 p.m. at The Plaza at Harrah’s on S. Virginia Street. There will be live music from the band Fast Times, along with food trucks, and remarks from Harrah’s and local officials. Highlighting event is the cutting of an 80-foot birthday cake to commemorate the occasion at 4 p.m.

The hotel, the first in the famed Harrah’s family of properties, was founded by William F. Harrah as a bingo game location on Center Street on Oct. 30, 1937.