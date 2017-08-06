Healthgrades names Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center5-Star recipient for C-section delivery for 3 Years in a row | nnbw.com

Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center announced on July 25 that it has been named a 5-star recipient for C-Section delivery for three years in a row by Healthgrades, the leading online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals. This 5-star rating indicates that the hospital's clinical outcomes are statistically significantly better than expected when treating the condition or performing the procedure being evaluated.

"Saint Mary's is dedicated to providing the safest labor and delivery care to our patients," said Bre Taylor, Director of Maternal Child Services for Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center. "Our team of experienced professionals within the Saint Mary's Family Birth Center make patient care their top priority and ensure a positive delivery experience for every patient."

Saint Mary's supports patients with all delivery choices and offers a full panel of skilled women's health providers including midwifery options. Women's health services at Saint Mary's focus on all stages of a female's health cycle including adolescence, prenatal care, infertility services, menopausal care, and more. Patients receiving care at a 5-star facility for C-section delivery on average have a lower risk of experiencing complication while in a hospital than if they were treated by hospitals with 1-star.

"Consumers place high-quality outcomes at the top of their wish list when selecting a hospital, so health systems that have achieved this particular distinction stand out among their peers," said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades. "Especially in an environment where consumers have more choices than ever before about where to receive care, a hospital's commitment to achieving high-quality outcomes for their patients is more important than ever."

To help consumers evaluate and compare hospital performance, Healthgrades analyzed all-payer state data for 17 states for years 2013 through 2015. Healthgrades found that there is a significant variation in hospital quality between those who have received 5-stars and those who have not.

To learn more about Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center's labor and delivery services visit SaintMarysReno.com.

