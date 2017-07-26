Healthy Advantage opens new office near downtown Reno | nnbw.com

After much success at a major, Reno-area hospital group, Healthy Advantage will open a new, independent office just west of the main downtown corridor, at 1155 W. 4th St., Suite 103.

The grand opening is Thursday, July 27 from 4-7 p.m.

Healthy Advantage is a wellness center, designed to help people achieve their personal weight loss goals, with an emphasis on chronic disease management.

"Healthy Advantage utilizes a clinically proven program that is repeatable, predictable and measurable," according to Healthy Advantage CEO Sheri Nill. "This weight loss program is designed with an emphasis on lifestyle changes and increased wellness."

Healthy Advantage incorporates body composition analyses, nutritional education and a partial meal replacement plan. Patients meet weekly with a Wellness coach and develop individual plans, meal choices, and ongoing education for BMI maintenance and improved chronic disease management.