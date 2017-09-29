Heavenly Mountain Resort targeting Nov. 17 opening for 2017-18 season

Heavenly Mountain Resort is targeting Nov. 17 as its opening date for the 2017-18 winter season.

Heavenly Senior Communications Manger Kevin "Coop" Cooper is cautiously optimistic about a strong winter, but he told the Tribune Monday that a pre-Thanksgiving opening is obviously up to Mother Nature.

Heavenly opened the epic 2016-17 season on Nov. 23.

Forecasters are predicting the approaching winter will not be as extreme as the 2017-17 winter, the Tribune previously reported. However, it is still early to be making long-term predictions, forecasters cautioned.