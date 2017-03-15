H&M to open new location in Sparks | nnbw.com

H & M, Hennes and Mauritz Inc., announced a new location in Sparks, Nevada.

Measuring approximately 26,000 square feet, the new location at The Outlets at Spark will join the six other popular destinations in the state on April 6, 2017 at noon. H&M has experienced a warm welcome from customers and fans in Nevada and is happy to continue to expand its store and employee count in the state.

The new H&M location will offer Sparks residents a one-stop shopping destination for quality clothing for the whole family, with collections for ladies, men and teens with a separate "shop in shop" section for accessories. This location will also carry the H&M Kids collection for newborns – 14 year olds.

To celebrate the new store, the H&M at The Outlets at Spark will offer the first 200 shoppers in line an H&M Access to Fashion Pass, valued between $10 and $300, in addition to other surprise offers for the whole family. Customers who garment recycle on opening day can also enter to win a gift card from $50 to $250 dollars.

H&M prides itself on its support of local economies by adding jobs with each new location. With the opening of The Outlets at Spark location, H&M is proud to add approximately 20 employees to this store. In 2016, H&M was ranked number 20 on Interbrand's list of 100 Best Global Brands and was also named by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the sixth year. For available job opportunities, please visit career.hm.com.

Sustainability is a natural part of H&M. In 2013, H&M was the first global fashion company to launch in store Garment Recycling. In 2016 alone, H&M U.S. diverted over 2 million lbs. of unwanted textiles from landfills. H&M was placed 20th on the 2016 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World index and received Fashion Group International's Sustainability Award. The company is proud to say that all of its stores in the U.S. are powered by renewable energy.

About the The Outlets at Spark location:

H&M, Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) at The Outlets at Spark is located at 1310 Scheels Drive, Sparks, NV 89434. The store can be reached by phone at (855) 466-7467. Store hours will be Monday through Saturday 10:00am – 9:00pm and Sunday 11:00am – 6:00pm.