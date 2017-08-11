Holland & Hart LLP attorneys speak at the Reno-Sparks Chamber educational series | nnbw.com

Holland & Hart LLP has teamed with the Reno-Sparks Chamber of Commerce to host three educational seminars—part of the Chamber's M2M Brown Bag It! lunch and learn series, Aug – Sept. Attorneys Jim Newman, Dora Lane and Fritz Battcher, partners at Holland & Hart LLP in Reno, will examine relevant topics within three practice divisions: Mergers & Acquisitions, Labor & Employment and Emerging Growth.

"The Chamber has a network of local business owners and professionals that are making an impact in this city," said Jim Newman, Administrative Partner of Holland & Hart's Reno and Carson City offices. "Our goal is to provide foresight and business tools for professionals in our growing community."

Newman advises clients and assists them with transactions in a variety of industries, including food and beverage, manufacturing, distribution, financial services, software, gaming, real estate development, and energy. He will discuss buying and selling a business on Aug 17.

Lane, who recently led a Holland & Hart Law on Tap mixer covering marijuana in the workforce, will discuss day-to-day employment issues on Aug. 31.

Battcher, who guides entrepreneurs through business development, will discuss raising capital for private and public companies on Sept 7.

The Chamber’s M2M Brown Bag It! series is a program for Chamber members, by Chamber members. This educational series is designed for members and busy professionals to bring them the information needed to run a business. Each educational seminar takes places monthly, 12 – 1 p.m. at the first floor conference center, 449 S. Virginia Street in Reno. This program is free to Chamber members and $5 for non-members.