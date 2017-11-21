County room revenues rise in November

Taxable room revenues for Washoe County the month of November were $20,341,072 a figure that was above the prior year by $4,036,882 (24.8 percent).

Cash occupied room nights of 245,912 are above prior year by 19,020 (8.4 percent). Comp occupied room nights of 72,067 are above prior year by 3,765 (5.5 percent ), and 28-day occupied room nights of 120,061 are above prior year by 10,170 (9.3 percent). Total occupied rooms for the month (Cash,Comp, 28-day) of 438,040 are 32,955 (8.1 percent) above the prior year.

Overall, Washoe County occupancy percentages of 62.4% for the month are 7.8 percent above the 57.9 percent level of the prior year. There were 2,844 (0.4 percent) more available rooms for the month compared to the prior year.

Overall cash average rates for the month of $82.72 increased $10.86 (15.1 percent), compared to $71.86 for the prior year.

Year-to-date cash occupied room nights of 1,577,641 are (0.9 percent) above prior year. Cash average rates year-to-date of $99.02 are $7.80 (8.6 percent) above the prior year. Year-to-date, total taxable room revenues of $156,224,362 are $13,635,367 (9.6 percent) above prior year.