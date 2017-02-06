HRinDemand helps small businesses as an outsourced human resources department | nnbw.com

Melissa Marsh had been working in the Human Resources field for 13 years before she decided to start her own HR business in 2011. The HR part was easy. It was the business part that concerned her. So she turned to SCORE for help.

With a focus on small businesses (less than 100 employees), Marsh’s company, HRinDemand (hrindemand.com), operates as an outsourced human resources department, offering customized employee handbooks, job descriptions, HR policies/procedures, recruiting, hiring, training, surveys, cost savings benefits analysis and employee performance management. Marsh also conducts internal investigations of harassment, discrimination and other employment-related complaints.

Irene DeHuff, a SCORE volunteer and current Northern Nevada Chapter chairwoman, had a similar HR background as Marsh, so was an ideal mentor. Starting in 2008, she brought in other SCORE volunteers with the specific expertise Marsh needed to help her with her business set-up and operation.

“They helped me make sense of the financials, learn how to track the numbers and make good decisions based upon them,” said Marsh. “They also helped me with sales and marketing.”

SCORE Northern Nevada is part of the SCORE network of over 11,000 mentors who volunteer their time and expertise to help small business owners with confidential, free business mentoring. Their mission is to help entrepreneurs start new businesses and help existing small businesses be more successful.

SCORE is a resource partner with the U.S. Small Business Administration

To contact HRinDemand, call 775-400-1322 or visit hrindemand.com. For information on how SCORE can help you start or develop your existing small business, visit northernnevadascore.org, score.org or call 844-232-7227.