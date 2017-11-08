Hub Coffee Roasters now in Carson

Hub Coffee Roasters is now open for business at The Union, 302 N. Carson Street in Carson City.

The coffee house, owned by Mark Trujillo with its flagship location in Reno, will be open daily beginning at 7 a.m. in the capitol city shop. Hub Coffee Roasters offers hot and iced Hub coffee and tea beverages, breakfast foods and pastries, as well as packaged Hub Roasters coffee products.

The Union, an eatery, tap house and now coffee shop, opened in June and celebrated its grand opening last month. The downtown center is a collaboration between Mark Estee of Liberty Food & Wine Exchange and chez louie in the Nevada Museum of Art, Mark Trujillo of Hub Coffee Roasters, Tanya McCaffery, CEO and founder of VAST Financial Services, Executive Chef Tommy Linnett and General Manager Nick Meyer.