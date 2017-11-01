Hurley resigns as Douglas County Assistant County Manager

Bradley Hurley has resigned as Douglas County Assistant County Manager, effective Tuesday, Oct. 31 and tendered his resignation to county manager Larry Werner.

"Probation periods are an opportunity for both the employee and the employer to determine if the relationship is a good fit," Werner said.

Hurley was hired by Douglas County on Sept. 13, 2017, at the yearly salary of $105,000. Previously the Assistant County Manager and Chief Financial Officer was a dual role. The Douglas County Commissioners added the new position which separated the two roles into the 2017-2018 fiscal year budget.

Hurley, a seven-year Topaz Ranch Estates resident, was previously the information technology officer for the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center located near Bridgeport. Hurley went to work for the center in 2010 and has been IT officer since Dec. 22, 2013.