Iconic Lake Almanor property up for sale

Serenity at Lake Almanor, of the last and largest privately-owned lakefront parcels in California, located along Lake Almanor, is now up for sale.

The property is spans 1,397 acres with views of Lassen Peak and abundant recreational opportunities. Sierra Sotheby's International Realty’s Ron Hemig, who is co-brokering the Serentiy property along with partner, Kristine Mitchell.

A number of different scenarios are available to potential buyers. The offering is currently comprised of multiple legal parcels which will allow for flexibility of land use and design.

"In addition to the legacy lakefront property concept and the approved 1,673 residential golf course development map, several other interesting scenarios have been considered, including a much smaller enclave of select lakeview homesites with a shared community lakehouse," Hemig said in a release.