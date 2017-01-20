ICYMI: Northern Nevada Business Weekly’s second annual Most Influential People Panel Discussion | nnbw.com

ICYMI: Northern Nevada Business Weekly’s second annual Most Influential People Panel Discussion
January 20, 2017
Twelve panelists from a range of industries discussed the challenges and bright spots in the context of the regional economy.
Chuck Alvey of Vistage served as master of ceremonies and Steve Funk with Lotus Communications moderated the discussion at the Peppermill Casino Resort.
City, county, state, and private businesses working together is what pulled northwestern Nevada out of the Great Recession and it’s that cooperation that will get us through the challenges ahead.