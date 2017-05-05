IGT PlaySpot Mobile Solution Completes Nevada Regulatory Trial Phase | nnbw.com

LONDON and LAS VEGAS —International Game Technology PLC (IGT) (NYSE: IGT) and MGM Resorts International (MGM) (NYSE: MGM) announced that IGT’s PlaySpot™ mobile solution, for the playMGM mobile sports betting app, has formally completed the trial phase and received all required Nevada regulatory approvals.

playMGM enables MGM Resorts’ M life Rewards members to place sports wagers on their mobile devices anywhere, anytime within Nevada. MGM Resorts Race & Sports Books have created a menu of betting options, available exclusively on playMGM, including live in-game wagers as well as original prop and future bets. Players can sign up for a playMGM account and deposit and withdraw cash at any of the 10 MGM Resorts Race & Sports Books along the Las Vegas Strip.

The playMGM app, designed for iPhone and Android, is MGM Resorts’ first mobile sports betting solution and IGT’s first sports betting deployment in the United States. It features functionality new to legal mobile sports betting in the U.S., such as a live “trend cloud” highlighting the most active bets of the moment.

“Our playMGM mobile sports betting app puts our Sports Books at our guests’ fingertips,” said Lovell Walker, MGM Resorts International Executive Director of Interactive Gaming Development. “We worked closely with IGT throughout the development process to appropriately leverage PlaySpot technology, ensuring that the app delivers an unrivaled guest experience. M life Rewards members can enjoy sports wagering opportunities in Nevada from the pool, their hotel rooms or if they are a Nevada resident, from the comfort of their home.”

IGT’s PlaySpot implementation for playMGM offers guests an array of user-friendly features such as:

Digital Deposits and Withdrawals Worldwide – Players can sign up for a playMGM pre-paid card in the app itself. With this feature, users can fund and withdraw money from their playMGM accounts anywhere in the world. Tourists do not have to wait to return to town to cash their winning wagers and locals do not have to make a trip to The Strip to collect.

– Players can sign up for a playMGM pre-paid card in the app itself. With this feature, users can fund and withdraw money from their playMGM accounts anywhere in the world. Tourists do not have to wait to return to town to cash their winning wagers and locals do not have to make a trip to The Strip to collect. Trend Cloud – playMGM features an innovative home screen that displays a live, personalized selection of the most relevant bets available for each player.

– playMGM features an innovative home screen that displays a live, personalized selection of the most relevant bets available for each player. Dynamic Parlays – playMGM users are able to build their own Parlays, Round Robins and Teaser combinations in the app, with real-time pricing updates for maximum flexibility.

“Our successful Nevada deployment of PlaySpot with MGM Resorts International exemplifies why the solution won ‘Casino Product of the Year’ at the Global Gaming Awards,” said Matteo Monteverdi, IGT Senior Vice President Global Product Marketing, Interactive. “PlaySpot brings sports betting forward into the mobile era, delivers unparalleled player experiences and helps MGM Resorts connect with players on an entertainment platform that they use every day.”

The playMGM app is free and accessible via the Apple Store on iTunes for iOS and via playMGM.com for Android. For more information on playMGM visit playmgm.com or mlife.com.

For more information, visit IGT or go to Facebook at facebook.com/IGT, follow us on Twitter, twitter.com/IGTnews or watch IGT videos on YouTube, youtube.com/igt.