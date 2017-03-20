In His Own Words: Michael Mardian of Mardian Development Co. | nnbw.com

Name/Title/Company: Michael Mardian, founder and owner, Mardian Development Co.

Number of years with company: 40 years as the Owner

Number of years in the profession: Same

Education: Graduated from University of Nevada, Reno in 1977 with a bachelor's degree in Managerial Sciences with emphasis in both real estate and accounting

Last book read: James Patterson – Cross the Line

Favorite movie: An Officer and a Gentleman

Favorite musical group or genre: Adele

Spouse, kids or pets: Sharon Lieberstein Mardian, we have 4 kids and 3 grandchildren

Northern Nevada Business Weekly: Tell us about your company and the duties of your position.

Michael Mardian: Mardian Development is a residential and commercial real estate development company, which I founded here in Reno in 1988. As the owner, I'm responsible for overseeing everything, from the purchase of a property to the day the new owners or tenants move in. I work with a great team of professionals who are experts in what they do, so I can focus on what I do best.

NNBW: How did you get into this profession?

Mardian: It was during college and my landlady raised our rent and so I decided to buy a house, which, I had no idea how to do at 20 years old with all the contracts, financing, title companies, etc. We bought a small duplex by the University of Nevada and immediately added a bedroom to one of the garages. We sold the property a year later for double and realized this was a great business to be in.

NNBW: What do you enjoy most about working in your field?

Mardian: That every project is completely different.

Mardian: The opportunities in Reno and Sparks, especially in Midtown and downtown Reno are so exciting. We are helping change the landscape of our city.

NNBW: What is the most challenging part about your job? It requires a "village" to complete any project from start to finish including the length of time. The village includes the entitlement process from all public entities, architects, consultants, usually 10-20 different companies, banks, sales associates and yet, the most challenging part of the job is also the most exciting part of the job for all the same reasons!

NNBW: What advice would give someone who wants to get in your profession?

Mardian: Patience!

NNBW: What was the best advice anyone ever gave you either professionally or personally?

Mardian: Stay committed to whatever direction you want to go, but do it with passion! If you are passionate and love what you are doing, it will never seem like a job.

NNBW: Has there been someone who was especially influential in helping you establish your career or in reaching your higher goals? If so, who and how?

Mardian: My Uncle Leonard was the most influential since he was so involved with my education process through college and throughout my life experiences.

NNBW: Do you belong to any professional/networking organizations? How has membership benefitted your career?

Mardian: The only networking organizations I've been involved in have been LinkedIn and Facebook (that I am learning on the fly). Being a developer has its own small organization of professionals, but not actually a networking organization.

NNBW: Is there any educational advancement that is essential for someone in your career field?

Mardian: Yes, the educational process through college helps one understand deadlines, organizational skills, business education, managerial skills, accounting, real estate, land planning and design, which are all essential. The best education advancement, though, comes from "real life" experiences in the business world.

NNBW: How do you manage your time between the responsibilities of your profession and your personal life?

Mardian: It requires planning just I do as a developer. If I don't put my personal life on a calendar and plan for events, traveling, kids, grandkids, then the business world would consume me…. even though I thrive on it!

NNBW: Why did you choose a career in northern Nevada? What do you like about living/working here?

Mardian: The simple answer is, I was born and raised here. But, more than that it came down to the one of the previous questions, "has there been someone who was especially influential in helping you establish a career?" My Uncle was the most influential person when it came to deciding on where or what college to choose. I was fortunate to have several full ride scholarships to play basketball including on the east coast. My question to my uncle was, "how do I choose which college?" His answer was, "try and determine where you want to live after college, because it will open more doors to the business world once you are out….and it did by going to the University of Nevada,Reno for four years! I am very fortunate, people still remember the days I played for Nevada, even though it's been 40 years. Yikes!

NNBW: What did you dream of becoming as a kid?

Mardian: A professional basketball player

NNBW: Do you have a favorite vacation spot?

Mardian: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and anywhere in Italy!

NNBW: Is there a place around the world you have never been to that you like to visit?

Mardian: Ireland

NNBW: If you had enough money to retire right now, would you? Why or why not?

Mardian: No, because I love what I do and it doesn't seem like a job. I would just do more of what I am doing and travel even more.

NNBW: Last concert or sporting event attended?

Mardian: Nevada against UNLV basketball game…it was exciting!