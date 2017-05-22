In His Own Words: Nevada ENT’s Richard Johnson | nnbw.com

Name/Title/Company: Dr. Richard K. Johnson / Nevada ENT

Number of years with company: 14

Number of years in the profession: 15

Education: Doctor of Audiology

Last book read: Strategic MVP

Spouse, kids or pets: Wife, Melissa; Kids, RJ, Owen, Morgan and Alexis

Northern Nevada Business Weekly: Tell us about your company/organization and the duties of your position.

Richard K. Johnson: I am a doctor of Audiology at Nevada ENT & Hearing Associates. We are a medical practice composed of Ear, Nose and Throat physicians and clinical doctors of audiology. I am currently the Director of Audiology for the practice and work with patients every day to achieve a better quality of life through improving hearing and balance function.

NNBW: How did you get into this profession?

Johnson: I was in the pre-med program at UNR and a professor (who happened to be a Doctor of Audiology) pulled me aside and suggested that my talents and skills would be good in this particular field. After looking into audiology, I decided to pursue it long term.

NNBW: What do you enjoy most about working in your field?

Johnson: Helping individuals with hearing and balance problems never gets old, but lately I have really started to enjoy the business aspect of managing and teaching private practice classes throughout the United States.

NNBW: What is the most challenging part about your job?

Johnson: I think a challenge in my work is helping patients and the community at large to understand that hearing and balance health is so important. Undiagnosed hearing loss can affect so many aspects of life, such as cognitive thinking, balance, mood, behavior, income, depression and fatigue.

NNBW: What do you foresee in the future of your profession?

Johnson: Like any industry that is highly regulated, we are constantly adapting to a new normal. In spite of that, I believe that there is opportunity for growth. New technology is introduced regularly and I believe that will make this profession even more rewarding by increasing our capabilities to help our patients.

NNBW: What advice would give someone who wants to get in your profession?

Johnson: Good doctors and clinicians learn to understand their patients beyond their chart. If someone is considering going into private practice, I would recommend hiring a business coach or consider taking MBA classes to help with the ownership side of the business, since it is not a part of standard curriculum in our doctoral programs.

NNBW: What was the best advice anyone ever gave you either professionally or personally?

Johnson: Become patient centric. Look at your practice through the eyes of your patients. We operate in a field with unexpected emergencies or working with patients that need and deserve more time than may have been scheduled. Do your best to accommodate patents regardless of the challenges of day to day practice and let them guide your growth.

NNBW: Has there been someone who was especially influential in helping you establish your career or in reaching your higher goals? If so, who and how?

Johnson: I would have to say my parents, siblings and wife. They have always been supportive and encouraging and my role in our practice would not be possible without them.

NNBW: Do you belong to any professional/networking organizations? How has membership benefitted your career?

Johnson: A few colleagues and myself started AuDConnex. It is a business, support, and coaching group for private practice ENTs and Audiologists. AuDConnex has helped immensely with understanding how to better serve our patients and how to be a better provider and practice owner.

NNBW: Is there any educational advancement that is essential for someone in your career field?

Johnson: A Doctorate in Audiology is required to practice.

NNBW: How do you manage your time between the responsibilities of your profession and your personal life?

Johnson: This is always a challenge, I think for everyone. I certainly do my best but don't have a magical answer.

NNBW: Why did you choose a career in northern Nevada? What do you like about living/working here?

Johnson: I was raised in northern Nevada and always knew I would return. I love the outdoors and what the surrounding landscape has to offer here.

NNBW: What are your hobbies? How do you spend your time away from work?

Johnson: Running, golfing, hiking, camping and traveling – anything with family and friends.

NNBW: Is there a nonprofit or charitable organization that you like to donate your time to?

Johnson: I am involved in JDRF. My niece was diagnosed at 4 years old and we have been involved in the cause since.

NNBW: Is there a place around the world you have never been to that you like to visit?

Johnson: Paris and Africa.

NNBW: If you had enough money to retire right now, would you? Why or why not?

Johnson: Definitely not. I enjoy talking with people and helping others and plan to continue working in the community for some time.

NNBW: If you had the chance to have dinner with someone, who would that be and why?

Johnson: Any President of the United States or Prince William.

NNBW: What is a unique characteristic or attribute about yourself that makes you stand apart from other people?

Johnson: This doesn't make me unique in a sense, but I am a twin.

NNBW: If you had one moment in time to cherish for the rest of your life either professionally or personally what would it be and why?

Johnson: Other than marrying my wife and witnessing the birth of my children it would have to be experiencing a hearing-impaired child hear their parents voice for the very first time. Truly remarkable!

NNBW: Last concert or sporting event attended?

Johnson: Dallas Cowboys playoff game