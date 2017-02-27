In His Own Words: Reno Philharmonic’s Tim Young | nnbw.com

Name/Title/Company: Tim Young, president & CEO Reno Phil

Number of years with company: 14

Number of years in the profession: 23

Education: Bachelor and Master of Music Degrees

Last book read: Futuristic Violence and Fancy Suits by David Wong

Favorite movie: The Shawshank Redemption

Favorite musical group or genre: The Reno Phil!

Spouse, kids or pets: Spouse Jodie, and four grown kids

Northern Nevada Business Weekly: Tell us about your company and the duties of your position.

Tim Young: The Reno Phil is northern Nevada's largest performing arts organization. Beginning its 48th season, the orchestra, led by music director Laura Jackson, is composed of over 60 professional musicians who perform more than 30 concerts annually throughout the Reno, Carson Valley and Lake Tahoe region. The Reno Phil oversees and operates the professional orchestra, a symphonic chorus, three youth orchestras and numerous educational and outreach programs. Musicians of the professional orchestra, youth orchestras, various ensembles and education programs offer more than 60 performances each year, playing to over 55,000 people, half of them school-aged children. As a federally registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in the state of Nevada, the Reno Phil engages an active board of trustees, staff, volunteers, patrons, donors, sponsors, partner organizations and the community to ensure that it will thrive through future generations.

In the non-profit CEO role I am responsible for carrying out the strategic plans and policies of the board of trustees. I work closely with the trustees in developing plans and budgets, and then manage the administrative staff to implement the programs.

NNBW: How did you get into this profession?

Young: I was playing and teaching in the classical music field and had an opportunity to begin working in management. It all started with a music librarian job in Midland, Texas.

NNBW: What do you enjoy most about working in your field?

Young: I enjoy bringing the many different parts of the community together, musicians and audience members, in performances as well as all our education programs.

NNBW: What is the most challenging part about your job?

Young: Aligning all the parts of the organization around a common vision is imperative, and sometimes difficult.

NNBW: What advice would give someone who wants to get in your profession?

Young: Put on a concert or an event and see if this is for you!

NNBW: What was the best advice anyone ever gave you either professionally or personally?

Young: My parents were very clear that I should pursue something that I love. Music is a passion and I have no regrets to be managing orchestras instead of playing in them. Although it is a bonus to be able to play in the Reno Phil occasionally.

NNBW: Has there been someone who was especially influential in helping you establish your career or in reaching your higher goals? If so, who and how?

Young: I have been fortunate to have several mentors along the way. For example, an ex-Gillette executive in Texas gave me valuable skills in managing people and time.

NNBW: Do you belong to any professional/networking organizations? How has membership benefitted your career?

Young: I belong to the League of American Orchestras and recently was on the board of the Planned Giving Round Table. In both cases, it is terrific to build relationships with people in the industry in order to be able to reach out or offer advice.

NNBW: Is there any educational advancement that is essential for someone in your career field?

Young: There are lots of opportunities and degree programs. The League of American Orchestras offers some great training programs in orchestra management, and several colleges offer degrees in arts or non-profit management.

NNBW: How do you manage your time between the responsibilities of your profession and your personal life?

Young: That is a challenge especially in the virtual work environment and the evening and weekend work responsibilities with the Phil. I try to ignore my phone in the evenings and am mindful and present as much as possible when I am with my family and friends.

NNBW: What was your first job?

Young: Sanding welds at a mast and spar manufacturing company.

NNBW: What did you dream of becoming as a kid?

Young: A round-the-world sailor.

NNBW: What are your hobbies? How do you spend your time away from work?

Young: Reading, hiking, traveling, home improvement, yoga.

NNBW: Do you have a favorite vacation spot?

Young: Waiheke Island, New Zealand.

NNBW: Is there a place around the world you have never been to that you like to visit?

Young: So many! Morocco, Italy, India, Chile just to name a few.

NNBW: If you had the chance to have dinner with someone, who would that be and why?

Young: Daniel Barenboim, conductor. He has done incredible work with his West-eastern divan orchestra in bringing Jewish and Palestinian musicians together, and is a fabulous human being.

NNBW: Why did you choose a career in northern Nevada? What do you like about living/working here?

Young: The position at the Reno Phil brought me here and I loved the area as soon as I stepped off the airplane. There is an openness to new ideas and an optimism that I love, as well as the fabulous mountains and lake.