Inspire Kitchen and Bath extends giveaway to celebrate grand opening | nnbw.com

To celebrate the grand opening of their new state-of-the-art showroom Inspire Kitchen and Bath, Western Nevada Supply is giving the community a chance to win $5,000 toward their dream kitchen or bathroom. The deadline to enter has been extended to Monday, Jan. 2.

The 8,000-square-foot building located at 950 South Rock Blvd. in Sparks features working showers and faucets in addition to many other luxury features to get customers inspired. Guests are treated to a selection of beverages and treats to nibble while perusing the new space.

Customers who visit Inspire through Monday, Jan. 2 can enter their name into the Inspire Dream Kitchen and Bath giveaway. The giveaway includes a $5,000 in-store gift certificate toward a kitchen or bath remodel, limited to items found at Western Nevada Supply, not including installation.

The showroom is the final step on a two-year long process to update the building, which has included new signage, work on the façade and the addition of a new paint division.

The building was designed by Don Mackey Architecture and built by Dianda Construction.

The winner of the Inspire Dream Kitchen and Bath giveaway will be announced Monday, Jan. 2. For more information visit GoBlueTeam.com.