Jobless rates continued to tighten in Sept.

The jobless rate for the greater Reno-Sparks area fell to 4 percent in September as the region's robust job growth continued to swell with a growing economy.

The 4 percent rate marks a drop of six-tenths of a point from September 2016, according to the monthly report released this week by the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

And it marks the region's ongoing recovery from the Great Recession, when unemployment peaked at nearly 14 percent six years ago.

In Carson City, the September unemployment rate drop was even steeper – an eight-tenths of a point fall over the year to 4.8 percent.