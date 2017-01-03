Kumon Math & Reading Center in Reno thriving with help from SCORE | nnbw.com

CPA Kay Ko wanted to help her children with their math and reading, so she started the Kumon Math & Reading Center in Reno. Though she knew a lot about business, starting up a new business was daunting, so she turned to SCORE for help. Working with SCORE Northern Nevada mentors Carl Gerhardt and Judy Haar, Ko worked through the steps to starting a new business. Now, two years later, her business is thriving.

Ko’s center in Mayberry Landing in west Reno, has 60 students. She has 12 part-time associates who help them learn up to high school level pre-calculus and literature in the most efficient way.

Kumon is the world’s largest after-school math and reading program with centers in 49 countries working with 4.7 million kids.

Ko’s advice to anyone starting a new business: “Get a SCORE mentor.”

“(SCORE) can provide a ‘reality check’ and guide you through what’s important to do to start up a business,” she said.

She participated in several SCORE Northern Nevada workshops, including the four-session Simple Steps for Starting Your Business series.

SCORE mentors volunteer their time and expertise to help small-business owners with confidential, free business mentoring. Founded in 1964, the SCORE network has more than 11,000 business mentors available in person and online. They have helped more than 10 million entrepreneurs start, build, expand and protect their small businesses.

For more information about Kumon, email kayko@kumon.com or call 775-233-4896. For information on how SCORE can help you start or develop your existing small business, visit northernnevadascore.org, score.org or call 844-232-7227.