Lake Tahoe home sales stay steady

Home sales around Lake Tahoe held steady through late summer with a five percent increase in volume sold, according to a third quarter report released by Chase International.

The numbers compare all home sales from Jan. 1, through September 30, 2017 to the same time frame of 2016. The median price of a home in Lake Tahoe rose one percent to $580,000.

South Shore saw the biggest jump in the sale of million-dollar homes, up 24 percent, with the East Shore following at six percent. Incline Village had the largest increase in volume sold. It's also the most expensive area to purchase a home, with a median home price of $1,069,000 (up three percent).

The number of homes sold, however, was down seven percent. Homes sold for more less than $1 million continued to fall (nine percent) while homes sold for over $1 million rose four percent.

In Truckee, the median price of a home rose seven percent to $670,000 while volume and overall units were down 11 and eight percent, respectively.