Lake Tahoe resort begins upgrades

Round Hill Pines Beach Resort, located on Lake Tahoe's east shore, is in the midst of completing a new dock and breakwater, restaurant and beach pavilion.

Demolition of an old structure is in the final stages and work started last week on new 3,000-square-foot facility.

The new building will house a full commercial kitchen, retail space, restrooms, offices for the resort's management and sales staff, and storage. Seating for the summer bar and grill will be in an open-air pavilion with retractable awnings.

The resort opened as a privately owned summer only resort in 1951. The U.S. Forest Service purchased the land in 1984, and in 2014 the special use permit for the property was awarded to Bob and Tammy Hassett, who also operate Camp Richardson Historic Resort and Marina. In addition to the beach, Round Hill Pines also has a marina with a variety of boating services and rentals.

The new commercial kitchen will allow the resort to offer catering for on property groups and events.