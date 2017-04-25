Lane shifts planned on Highway 50 for work on Carson City freeway | nnbw.com

The Nevada Department of Transportation is advising drivers of new lane shifts on U.S. 50 near South Carson Street as reconstruction of the future Carson City Freeway intersection continues.

During recent weeks, both directions of U.S. 50 at the South Carson Street junction have been temporarily reduced to one lane and shifted slightly to the south.

Beginning Tuesday night through early May, lanes will remain reduced to one in each direction but will be shifted slightly to the north.

Motorists are advised to follow all posted construction signs and speed limits and drive safely through the work zone.

The work is part of the approximate $42 million Carson City Freeway Phase 2B-3 project by contractor Road and Highway Builders to pave and open the last approximately four miles of the freeway between Fairview Drive and the Spooner/U.S. 50 junction in south Carson City.

Thus far, approximately one million cubic yards of earth have been moved and more than 82,000 tons of asphalt paving placed for the future freeway.

The project is expected to complete, opening the final segment of freeway to traffic, in late summer.

With funding from federal transportation funds, the state highway fund and Carson City, the project is aimed at increasing traffic mobility and safety with an interstate alternative to help remove through-traffic congestion from downtown Carson City.

An estimated 43,000 vehicles daily are projected to use the section of freeway by 2035.

For information about the project, go to http://www.ccfreeway.com, or call 775-888-7000.