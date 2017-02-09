Las Vegas based healthcare company launches new clinic in Reno | nnbw.com

The Well Care Group announced the opening of their Behavioral Health Care and Family Practice in Reno.

After a successful opening of their Las Vegas Behavioral Health Care and Family Practice in 2015 and another 8,000 square foot Medical and Behavioral Clinic in January 2016, they have now expanded their efforts to northern Nevada.

The Las Vegas and Reno clinicians have been carefully selected and are comprised of experienced physicians, clinicians and support staff with strong ties to the southern and northern Nevada communities.

Well Care Health utilizes Clinical Pharmacists in an effort to reduce hospital readmissions. In its first year of adoption, Well Care Health was able to show dramatic improvement in patient outcomes and measurable reduction in readmissions. Today the program is deployed at 90 percent of the hospitals in Las Vegas. On the heels of the program’s success, they expanded their clinical services to the behavioral population.

The goal was to create an integrated healthcare service model that included psychiatric care, primary care, medical management, therapy, case management and housing services for the underserved. Through this program, they were able to impact the patients and community they serve as well as deliver measurable results to their healthcare partners.

The Well Group started with the opening of their first location, Well Care Pharmacy in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2007. At the time, the mission was simple, “Create a Pharmacy that made a difference in people’s lives.” The primary goal was to offer excellent customer service, affordable prices to the uninsured, and free delivery anywhere in the Las Vegas Valley. With an aggressive expansion plan, Well Care Pharmacy soon became the largest independently owned Pharmacy chain in Las Vegas expanding from one location to multiple locations serving communities across the Las Vegas Valley.

In 2013, a major consolidation in the industry occurred and Well Care Pharmacy successfully sold its retail operations to CVS Pharmacy while retaining its Compounding Pharmacy and “Long Term Care” Pharmacy that serviced hospitals, group homes and skilled nursing facilities. Today, they continue to operate Well Care Compounding, Long Term Care and MDRx, a program that enables Physicians and Private Practices to dispense medication at the point of care.

