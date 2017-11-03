Law on Tap! session discusses small business claims

Holland & Hart LLP, a law firm with an office in Reno, in collaboration with NCET present its latest “Law on Tap!” legal advice series on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

November’s seminar discusses “Receiving Business Claims Under $100,000” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at West Street Market, 148 West Street in Reno. It is the final Law on Tap! session for 2017.

Attorney Frank LaForge discusses topics such as: choosing the most economical approach to smaller business claims: navigating through the various options, including informal resolution, small claims court, mediation, and litigation in state and federal courts; maximizing the value spent on legal fees; and choosing the right attorney.

To RSVP for the session, go online at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdAzizFWrg-8NctdSKjKga4V3vhuCHF3NNDGv14JS6Vr4FL1A/viewform.