L&L Hawaiian BBQ opening new location at Reno Coliseum Meadows | nnbw.com

Basin Street Properties, a Northern Nevada real estate investor and developer, has signed a lease with L&L Hawaiian Barbeque for 1,500 square feet at the Coliseum Meadows Shopping Center. L&L Hawaiian Barbecue's new location, just one block south of the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, plans to open its doors this fall specializing in the delicious and popular Hawaiian Barbecue plate lunch.

Signature dishes will include L&L's chicken katsu, BBQ chicken plate and the BBQ mixed plate. The plate lunch – also known as "the state food of Hawaii" – dates back to wage laborers in 19th century sugar plantations and pineapple fields, who brought rice and other leftovers to work in compartmentalized tins. Lunches were often shared, resulting in a mix of home recipes from Japan, China, the Philippines, Portugal, Korea, and even New England. Vegan and other healthy menu options are also available.

L&L plans to open the new Coliseum Meadows location this fall. "L&L's delicious food is a great fit with the other tenants at Coliseum Meadows," said Scott Stranzl, Vice President of Leasing for Basin Street Properties. "The retail storefronts, services and other successful restaurants, will all benefit from L&L's popularity." L&L will serve lunch and dinner from 11AM – 9PM, seven days a week. For the complete menu, visit https://www.hawaiianbarbecue.com/menu/

Coliseum Meadows Shopping Center consists of 46,520 square feet of high-visibility Class A retail space situated in the center of Reno's retail hub and in close proximity to five major retail centers. Located on the intersection of Kietzke Lane and South Virginia Street just off a main Interstate 580/Highway 395 exit, it offers premiere pylon signage.

Basin Street Properties owns and manages 723,646 square feet of class A office space, hospitality, multi-family and retail in Reno and led the redevelopment of the Kings Inn into 3rd Street Flats and the opening of the new Courtyard by Marriott Reno Downtown. Representing Basin Street Properties was Gary Tremaine and Lindy Deller of Dickson Commercial.