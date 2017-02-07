Local nonprofit executive wins free business course through social sharing | nnbw.com

The executive director of the nonprofit Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra (WACCS) won a full scholarship to CatalystLIVE!, the awaited 12-week business course by entrepreneur Cheri Hill, after participating in a social media contest over the weekend. Pam Russell liked, commented, and shared her way to victory after CatalystLIVE! ran a contest to see who could create the most social engagement around the course.

“I saw the name Cheri Hill and didn’t give [the contest] another thought because it was such an awesome opportunity,” Russell said in a statement.

Contestants received entries into a drawing every time they tagged CatalystLIVE! and engaged on Facebook. The winner of the drawing was announced in a video on Monday at Fusion@Midtown Premier Coworking, where the class will be held. Russell joins a nearly sold-out roster of 18 entrepreneurs and business owners who have signed up for an exclusive spot in the class so far.

Russell was completely “jazzed and thrilled” when she was informed of her prize. “I was doing a little jig in my head,” said Russell.

CatalystLIVE! is enjoying its second run in Reno, Nevada. The course is the only business class that specifically targets the existing business owner, heavily emphasizing the use of leverage, strategic partnerships, and marketing, among other key drivers of business. Designed to help companies go from “surviving” to “thriving”, CatalystLIVE! is an intensive look at what works in business, what doesn’t, and where owners should be spending their valuable time. Hill crafted the curriculum around her 24 years in business helping companies take off. Local influencers from a variety of fields will be brought in as guest speakers for the course. Webby Award-winning web designer and SEO expert Sandy Rowley of renowebdesigner.com is among the speakers, bringing her bright personality and expertise into the mix. The class will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Tuesday from Feb. 21 – May 9, 2017. Fusion@Midtown Premier Coworking will host the class in its 9,300 square foot coworking facility, located in the heart of Reno’s arts and culture neighborhood, Midtown District.

With only 5 seats left, CatalystLIVE! and Fusion@Midtown have joined their marketing efforts to fill them with businesses that need this class the most. Running a social media contest provided a cost-effective way to bring attention to these businesses, while also incentivizing them to create buzz for the class among their extensive networks. Russell loved the fact that she could participate in a class that would otherwise be out-of-budget for her nonprofit through the sheer power of social media. Russell hopes to apply what she learns to every facet of the organization, specifically the insights on strategic thinking and marketing that will be covered in CatalystLIVE!

“Everything that I learn is going to go back to the organization and help move WACCS forward, and I can’t be more excited for that,” Russell said.

Businesses who are looking to optimize their current assets, exponentially boost their marketing, and drive sales should sign up before the course is completely sold out. For more information on the class and how to register, go to renobusinessclass.com.