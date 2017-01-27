Local optometrists provide free vision care for northern Nevada children | nnbw.com

Thirty-two area children received free eye exams on Saturday, and for many it was their first visit to the eye doctor. Children ranging in age from two to fifteen were seen by Dr. Daniel Rowan and Dr. Mark Michitsch, two local optometrists who own the EyeZone offices.

Half of these children were found to need eyeglasses, and these will also be provided to the families at no charge. Local optical lab, Truckee Meadows Optical, is providing prescription lenses at a reduced cost to EyeZone, with EyeZone picking up the remaining cost of the lenses and frames.

“Our eyes are very literally our windows to the world. Without clear vision, every single aspect of a child’s day is impacted; whether it be their ability to learn to read, to play catch, to follow along with a teacher’s lesson on a white board, or to simply enjoy watching a show or movie. We want to do what we can to help kids have the best vision possible,” says Dr. Rowan.

In addition to free eye exams, patients on Saturday had a chance to meet Alphie and the cheerleaders from the Nevada Wolf Pack, could have their face painted, and received a goodie bag of toys which included a free pass to the Fun Center at Boomtown.

EyeZone, with locations in West Reno, South Reno, Carson City and South Lake Tahoe, prides itself on providing quality eye care, as well as giving back to the community. Supporters of Wolf Pack Athletics, and as the Official Optometrists of the Wolf Pack, EyeZone uses its sponsorships to both honor Veterans at home football games and donate funds to Moms on the Run via a Celebrity Free Throw Promotion at select home basketball games.

For more information, please contact Stephanie Hanna at (775) 762-9114 or visit http://www.eyezonenevada.com.