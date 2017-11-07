Meadows Bank earnings up in third quarter

Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas with a branch in Reno, reported a net income of $3,096,000 in the third quarter of 2017.

The third quarter income was up from $2,487,000 from the third quarter of 2016.

The total net income for the first nine months of the year was $8,721,000, up 34 percent from the first nine months in 2016.

Meadows Bank's total loans were $651 million at Sept. 30, up $41 million for the previous quarter.

Total deposits were $665 million at the end of the quarter a growth of $62.6 million while total assets were $773.4 million.