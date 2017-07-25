Metro area unemployment rates down over the year in June | nnbw.com

Metro area unemployment rates down over the year in June
July 25, 2017
Unemployment rates in the state's metros varied on a month-over-month basis, but decreased year-over-year. The rate in Las Vegas is up 0.3 percentage point from May, at 5.1 percent, and is down 1 percent from last year, said Bill Anderson, chief economist for Nevada's Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. Reno's rate is up 0.1 of a percentage point over-the-month, to 4 percent, and is down 1.2 percentage points over-the-year. Carson City's rate reduced by 0.1 percentage point relative to last month and declined by 1.5 percentage points from June of last year, resulting in a 4.6 percent unemployment rate this month.
"Metro area trends continue to mirror statewide improvement in the labor market," Anderson said. "Unemployment rates remained at or below 6 percent and declined on an over-the-year basis in all 17 of the state's counties. Over-the-year the number of jobs increased in the state as a whole and in all major population centers this month."
KEY POINTS
- Reno has reached a milestone in June, as employment totals 226,400. This translates into a record-high, surpassing the pre-recessionary peak of 225,400 from March 2007.
- Las Vegas is seeing 3,570,300 monthly visitors, 9 percent higher than the pre-recession peak of 3,272,600 monthly visitors in early 2008.
- Reno's visitation currently stands at 413,900 monthly visitors with five years of steady gains a month, 13 percent lower than the pre-recession peak of 474,700 visitors a month.
Job Growth since June 2016
- Statewide 48,700 jobs were added over the year (3.8 percent growth rate)
- Reno added 7,900 jobs (3.6 percent growth rate)
- Las Vegas added 31,700 jobs over the year (3.3 percent growth rate)
- Carson City added 500 jobs (1.8 percent growth rate)