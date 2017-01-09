Midtown coworking space kicks off business pitch program with interactive workshop | nnbw.com

Fusion@Midtown, the recently-launched coworking space in the heart of Midtown Reno, will be hosting a weekly program called Pitch Craft to help entrepreneurs deliver their business and idea pitches like the pros. To kick-start this program, which aims to greatly reduce the anxiety and stress involved with presenting an effective pitch, the coworking space is introducing serial entrepreneur Megan Arneson, of Here + Now Coaching, as the key speaker and workshop mastermind of the Pitch Craft: Intro Workshop. The free event will be held on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 from 12:00pm to 1:30pm at Fusion@Midtown Premier Coworking at 800 Haskell St. Reno, NV, 89509. Pre-registration is suggested: https://goo.gl/forms/TM1A0MQ4te92xJ8T2

The Intro Workshop aims to provide a simple and flexible 4-part framework for developing, practicing, presenting, and evaluating pitches or presentations with live audiences. Through interactive exercises, unexpected examples, and entertaining demonstrations, Arneson will guide participants through an interactive, hands-on intro class on the art of powerful pitching.

“Conveying our mission in a clear, concise, and compelling manner is one of the great challenges we face in bringing about change in business,” said Arneson in a press release. The Pitch Craft Intro Workshop and subsequent practice sessions will be tackling that challenge head-on.

The Intro Workshop is the first in a series of Pitch Craft presentation practices that will be held twice weekly at Fusion@Midtown. Presenters can register online for a slot of time at either 10:30 a.m. or 2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, where they will be given up to 30 minutes to present, followed by a session of feedback and Q&A with an esteemed panel of local experts and former pitch competition judges.

Fusion@Midtown is a community business center, flexible workspace, and a network of self-starters who love to share their expertise. Arneson is the coworking space’s very first member, and her co-organization of the Pitch Craft program speaks to the community-driven mindset of the space. Fusion@Midtown creates events for entrepreneurs by entrepreneurs, actively listening to the problems facing many startups and idea-sourcing solutions through the community.

Visit http://www.fusionatmidtown.com for more info.