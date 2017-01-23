Miles Construction marks 30 years in business | nnbw.com

This originally appeared in the NNBW on May 25, 2016.

With millions of square feet of new buildings completed, innovative LEED designs and numerous historic restoration projects, Miles Construction marks 30 years in business. A diversified northern Nevada general contractor, the company was founded in 1986 in Carson City, Nevada starting with two brothers to now employing more than 29 and playing a role in some of the region’s most notable projects.

An early success story is Bently World Headquarters completed in 1999 at 285,000-square-feet, the pre-engineered steel building that changed the course of the company. It was on this project that Bill Miles and Jerry Deines met, later became partners and took the company to the next level.

Today Miles has completed award-winning projects including the Gold LEED certified Schluter Systems Nevada a 95,000-square-foot training and distribution center, a 200,000 square-foot distribution center for Battery Systems at the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center and the extensive structural upgrade and renovation of the historic Farmer’s Bank building in Minden. Remaining true to the company’s roots, Miles completed the Carson City Multi-Athletic Center last year; a project that presented an opportunity to give back to the Carson City community.

“We truly believe in our people and our community,” Bill Miles, owner and president of Miles Construction, said in a press release. “Our team members are involved in the community because we recognize this is where we all live, work and play. We rely on these relationships to help build our business, and so far it’s been a recipe for success. We do our best to stay on the forefront of technology and innovation, which gives us the upper hand especially when it comes to sustainable practices.”

Miles Construction is a diversified general contractor, design build, design assist and construction management firm licensed in the majority of Western U.S. states. Throughout the recession, Miles not only persevered but increased market share in the region.