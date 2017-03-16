Minden senior living project moving forward | nnbw.com

MINDEN — Nearly a decade after receiving approval for a similar project, a 130-unit senior living community has returned.

In 2007, a project known as the Verandah received a special-use permit for 116-unit residential facility for seniors age 75 and older. That permit has since expired.

Under new conditions proposed with the project, 80 percent of the units must be occupied by at least one person 55 years or older.

Douglas County Planning Commissioners are scheduled to hear a request for a special-use permit and a variance of the height requirement at their regular meeting 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The proposed structure will be 45 feet tall, 10 feet taller than the allowed height under Douglas County code.

The project was approved by the town of Minden last week with conditions.

According to Minden staff, the developers only built the first phase of the project, a 47,400 square foot medical building.

About 60 percent of the site is developed while the rest has been left vacant field. The arrival of the Great Recession scuppered plans to develop the rest of the project.

According to the town, the recent renegotiation of the lease with Minden Medical Center for an additional 15 years helped developers decide it was time to go back to work.

Developers must begin work or obtain an extension by March 2019.

The project is being proposed by Reno-based Rodolfo Bianchi of CTH Minden LLC.