Mining Association announces safety awards recipients | nnbw.com

Mining Association announces safety awards recipients
July 17, 2017
The Nevada Mining Association (NVMA) on July 7 announced the winners of the 2017 Safety Awards.
These accolades are awarded as part of the organization's ongoing commitment to fostering safety in mine operations throughout the state and honoring those who go above and beyond expectations to ensure workers return home safely after every shift.
"Safety continues to be the number one priority for Nevada mining companies and employees," said Dana Bennett, NVMA president. "We received an unprecedented number of individual nominations and will also be presenting several 'Sentinel of Safety' awards to operators with zero reportable injuries in 2016. NVMA is thrilled to give thanks to and recognize the hard working men and women who continue to dedicate themselves to making mining one of the safest industries in our great state."
The NVMA Safety Awards are given annually to both mine operators and individual mining employees in several categories. Data for the 2017 awards is based on performance in the 2016 calendar year. This year 30 awards will be given to mine operators and 42 awards will be given to individual employees on Sept. 9 during the NVMA's annual convention at Lake Tahoe.
Operator awards are given to the top three mines in designated categories based on their safety rate, which is calculated by a formula that factors number of employees on site, number of man hours for that year and penalties for lost-time accidents, number of reportable incidents and lost-time days. Individual awards are selected based on nominations only, and those nominations are judged on both the personal safety record of the individual and that person's involvement in advocating safety in the workplace.
The Nevada Mining Association is comprised of operating mining companies; exploration companies; suppliers of industry equipment, goods and services, counselors and consultants; and individuals interested in sustaining the industry. The Nevada Mining Association's objective is to maintain a business and operating environment that fosters exploration, development and production of minerals in Nevada using safe and environmentally conscious methods.
NVMA 2017 Safety Awards winners:
Individual Safety Awards
General Manager:
Keith Jones – Small Mine Development
Safety Manager:
Tim Burns – Newmont Mining Corporation, Carlin
Safety Professional:
Tammie Neff – Barrick Nevada, Cortez
Dallas Archibald – JR Simplot Company
Allison Jensen – Newmont Mining Corporation
Mine Manager:
Tony Carroll, Barrick Nevada, Cortez
Don Wilhite, Newmont Mining Corporation, Twin Creeks
Superintendent:
John McCurry – Barrick Nevada, Cortez U/G
Jesse Madrid – Coeur Mining, Rochester
Scott Olsen – Kinross Gold Corporation, Bald Mountain
General Supervisor/Middle Management:
Kevin Boswell – Barrick Nevada, Cortez U/G
Mike McKinnon – Newmont Mining Corporation, Twin Creeks
Lee Johnson – Barrick Nevada, Goldstrike Process
Henry Follman – Klondex Gold and Silver, Midas
Supervisor (Tier 1):
Kellie Primeaux – Atlas Copco
Marvin Cummings – Barrick Nevada, Goldstrike Process
Loren Cooney – Coeur Mining, Rochester
John Hobbs – Kinross Gold Corporation, Bald Mountain
Chris York – Klondex Gold and Silver, Fire Creek
Christopher Vedis – Newmont Mining Corp., South Area
Supervisor (Tier 2):
Pete Quintana – KGHM, Robinson
Tammy Elkins – Kinross Gold Corporation, Round Mountain
Juan Noriega – Kinross Gold Corporation, Bald Mountain
Ernesto Manzo – Newmont Mining Corporation, Twin Creeks
Trainer:
Mark Hurlbert – KGHM, Robinson
James Browning – Silver Standard Resources, Marigold
Emergency Response:
FeLisha Haslem – KGHM, Robinson
Pete Kuhn – Silver Standard Resources, Marigold
Safety Champion
Eric Caudill – Barrick Nevada, Goldstrike Surface
Rodney Roberts – Barrick Nevada, Cortez – Process
Chelsey Jackson – Barrick Nevada, Cortez U/G
Jason Krotts – Barrick Nevada, Cortez U/G
Annette Schumacher – Coeur Mining, Rochester
Axel Lopez – EP Minerals, Lovelock Operations
Lonnie Bales – Klondex Gold and Silver Mining, Midas
Tristan Stengel – Klondex Gold and Silver, Fire Creek
Clemente Gomez – Klondex Gold and Silver, Hollister
Pamela Ward – Newmont Mining Corporation, Twin Creeks
Andrew Richey – Newmont Mining Corporation, Twin Creeks
Kenneth Braaten – Newmont Mining Corporation, Leeville
Darren Coats – Newmont Mining Corporation, Leeville
Ernesto Gomez – Silver Standard Resources, Marigold
Mine Operators Safety Awards
Surface Operations:
Large – 300+ employees
First: Newmont Mining Corporation, South Area
Second: Newmont Mining Corporation, Phoenix
Third: Kinross Gold Corporation, Round Mountain
Medium – 100-299 employees
First: Coeur Mining, Rochester
Second: Barrick Nevada, Arturo
Third: Newmont Mining Corporation, Imigrant
Small – 20-99 employees
First: Rye Patch Gold, Florida Canyon
First: MDW Pan, Pan Mine
First: Jerritt Canyon Gold, Enfield Bell Mine
Underground Operations:
Large – 300+ employees
First: Barrick Nevada, Cortez Underground
Second: Newmont Mining Corporation, Leeville
Third: Barrick Turquoise Ridge
Medium – 100-299 employees
First: Klondex Gold and Silver Mining, Midas
Second: Newmont Mining Corporation, Exodus
Third: Small Mine Development, SSX
Small – 20-99 employees
First: Newmont Mining Corporation, Chukar
Second: Small Mine Development, Lee Smith
Non-Metal Mining Category
First: Art Wilson Company, Adams Claim
First: EP Minerals, Colado Mine
First: Graymont Western US, Pilot Peak
First: Gypsum Resources, Blue Diamond
First: M-I, Nevada Operations
First: PABCO Gypsum, Apex Quarry
First: Simplot Silica Products, Simplot Mill & Pit
Contractors Category
First: 3D Concrete
First: Ames Construction
First: Granite Construction Company
First: High Mark Construction, Turquoise Ridge
First: Ledcor CMI Inc.
First: American Drilling Corporation