Mining Association announces safety awards recipients | nnbw.com

The Nevada Mining Association (NVMA) on July 7 announced the winners of the 2017 Safety Awards.

These accolades are awarded as part of the organization's ongoing commitment to fostering safety in mine operations throughout the state and honoring those who go above and beyond expectations to ensure workers return home safely after every shift.

"Safety continues to be the number one priority for Nevada mining companies and employees," said Dana Bennett, NVMA president. "We received an unprecedented number of individual nominations and will also be presenting several 'Sentinel of Safety' awards to operators with zero reportable injuries in 2016. NVMA is thrilled to give thanks to and recognize the hard working men and women who continue to dedicate themselves to making mining one of the safest industries in our great state."

The NVMA Safety Awards are given annually to both mine operators and individual mining employees in several categories. Data for the 2017 awards is based on performance in the 2016 calendar year. This year 30 awards will be given to mine operators and 42 awards will be given to individual employees on Sept. 9 during the NVMA's annual convention at Lake Tahoe.

Operator awards are given to the top three mines in designated categories based on their safety rate, which is calculated by a formula that factors number of employees on site, number of man hours for that year and penalties for lost-time accidents, number of reportable incidents and lost-time days. Individual awards are selected based on nominations only, and those nominations are judged on both the personal safety record of the individual and that person's involvement in advocating safety in the workplace.

The Nevada Mining Association is comprised of operating mining companies; exploration companies; suppliers of industry equipment, goods and services, counselors and consultants; and individuals interested in sustaining the industry. The Nevada Mining Association's objective is to maintain a business and operating environment that fosters exploration, development and production of minerals in Nevada using safe and environmentally conscious methods.

For more information, visit http://www.nevadamining.org.

NVMA 2017 Safety Awards winners:

Individual Safety Awards

General Manager:

Keith Jones – Small Mine Development

Safety Manager:

Tim Burns – Newmont Mining Corporation, Carlin

Safety Professional:

Tammie Neff – Barrick Nevada, Cortez

Dallas Archibald – JR Simplot Company

Allison Jensen – Newmont Mining Corporation

Mine Manager:

Tony Carroll, Barrick Nevada, Cortez

Don Wilhite, Newmont Mining Corporation, Twin Creeks

Superintendent:

John McCurry – Barrick Nevada, Cortez U/G

Jesse Madrid – Coeur Mining, Rochester

Scott Olsen – Kinross Gold Corporation, Bald Mountain

General Supervisor/Middle Management:

Kevin Boswell – Barrick Nevada, Cortez U/G

Mike McKinnon – Newmont Mining Corporation, Twin Creeks

Lee Johnson – Barrick Nevada, Goldstrike Process

Henry Follman – Klondex Gold and Silver, Midas

Supervisor (Tier 1):

Kellie Primeaux – Atlas Copco

Marvin Cummings – Barrick Nevada, Goldstrike Process

Loren Cooney – Coeur Mining, Rochester

John Hobbs – Kinross Gold Corporation, Bald Mountain

Chris York – Klondex Gold and Silver, Fire Creek

Christopher Vedis – Newmont Mining Corp., South Area

Supervisor (Tier 2):

Pete Quintana – KGHM, Robinson

Tammy Elkins – Kinross Gold Corporation, Round Mountain

Juan Noriega – Kinross Gold Corporation, Bald Mountain

Ernesto Manzo – Newmont Mining Corporation, Twin Creeks

Trainer:

Mark Hurlbert – KGHM, Robinson

James Browning – Silver Standard Resources, Marigold

Emergency Response:

FeLisha Haslem – KGHM, Robinson

Pete Kuhn – Silver Standard Resources, Marigold

Safety Champion

Eric Caudill – Barrick Nevada, Goldstrike Surface

Rodney Roberts – Barrick Nevada, Cortez – Process

Chelsey Jackson – Barrick Nevada, Cortez U/G

Jason Krotts – Barrick Nevada, Cortez U/G

Annette Schumacher – Coeur Mining, Rochester

Axel Lopez – EP Minerals, Lovelock Operations

Lonnie Bales – Klondex Gold and Silver Mining, Midas

Tristan Stengel – Klondex Gold and Silver, Fire Creek

Clemente Gomez – Klondex Gold and Silver, Hollister

Pamela Ward – Newmont Mining Corporation, Twin Creeks

Andrew Richey – Newmont Mining Corporation, Twin Creeks

Kenneth Braaten – Newmont Mining Corporation, Leeville

Darren Coats – Newmont Mining Corporation, Leeville

Ernesto Gomez – Silver Standard Resources, Marigold

Mine Operators Safety Awards

Surface Operations:

Large – 300+ employees

First: Newmont Mining Corporation, South Area

Second: Newmont Mining Corporation, Phoenix

Third: Kinross Gold Corporation, Round Mountain

Medium – 100-299 employees

First: Coeur Mining, Rochester

Second: Barrick Nevada, Arturo

Third: Newmont Mining Corporation, Imigrant

Small – 20-99 employees

First: Rye Patch Gold, Florida Canyon

First: MDW Pan, Pan Mine

First: Jerritt Canyon Gold, Enfield Bell Mine

Underground Operations:

Large – 300+ employees

First: Barrick Nevada, Cortez Underground

Second: Newmont Mining Corporation, Leeville

Third: Barrick Turquoise Ridge

Medium – 100-299 employees

First: Klondex Gold and Silver Mining, Midas

Second: Newmont Mining Corporation, Exodus

Third: Small Mine Development, SSX

Small – 20-99 employees

First: Newmont Mining Corporation, Chukar

Second: Small Mine Development, Lee Smith

Non-Metal Mining Category

First: Art Wilson Company, Adams Claim

First: EP Minerals, Colado Mine

First: Graymont Western US, Pilot Peak

First: Gypsum Resources, Blue Diamond

First: M-I, Nevada Operations

First: PABCO Gypsum, Apex Quarry

First: Simplot Silica Products, Simplot Mill & Pit

Contractors Category

First: 3D Concrete

First: Ames Construction

First: Granite Construction Company

First: High Mark Construction, Turquoise Ridge

First: Ledcor CMI Inc.

First: American Drilling Corporation