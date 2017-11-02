Moana Nursery donates to breast cancer research

Moana Nursery has presented a check for more than $6,600 to the American Cancer Society to help support breast cancer research.

The check was made possible in part from donations of its customers. Earlier this month, Moana Nursery decked out all three of its stores with pink – including the "Proud, Pink & Planted" shirts donned by all Moana Nursery teammates, both in the stores and in Landscape Services, all part of the "Real Men Wear Pink" campaign.

"Everyone knows a friend or family member that is part of this fight," Moana Nursery president Gescheider said. "We are happy and very proud to help. And our roots in philanthropy run deep – in fact, our entire team asked to wear pink, working together for this important goal."

In Nevada alone, more than 2,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017.

Moana Nursery has three retail centers in Northern Nevada and is celebrating its 50th year in business in 2017.