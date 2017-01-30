Mynt Cannabis announces grand opening of downtown Reno dispensary | nnbw.com

Mynt Cannabis, a cannabis retail dispensary company, announced the completion of construction on its medical marijuana dispensary located at 132 East 2nd Street in the heart of downtown Reno’s Riverwalk District. A public grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at Mynt on Friday, February 17, 2017 from 4pm – 7pm. The official opening of the dispensary to local medical marijuana patients, caregivers and out-of-state medical marijuana cardholders visiting Northern Nevada will occur in the days immediately following the grand opening celebration.

WHEN: Friday, February 17, 2017

TIME: 4pm – 7pm

WHERE: 132 East 2nd Street, Reno NV

The grand opening celebration will provide the community the opportunity, meet the Dispensaries owners, tour the facility, and learn more about the products being offered.

Mynt’s 3,300 square foot dispensary is located adjacent to the Downtown Reno Strip and across from Greater Nevada Field, home of the Triple AAA Reno Aces baseball team. Since receiving zoning and business license approval from the City of Reno in October 2016, Mynt has completed extensive exterior improvements and interior renovations on what was a severely blighted and abandoned building for nearly 10 years. As part of the multi-million dollar renovation project, additions include newly renovated sidewalks, a high-level security system, 26 trees, 156 shrubs, exterior lighting, a fence in the rear loading area, an intrusion alarm, door access controls, 17 exterior cameras and 15 interior cameras. Offering a safe and secure experience for all of MYNT’s patience.

“Our team has worked closely with our architects, builder, City of Reno staff, artists and local historians to create a world-class dispensary that our entire community can be proud of,” said Mark Pitchford, Partner, Mynt Cannabis in a press release. “Prior to stocking our shelves with top of the line cannabis products, we wanted to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony and open our dispensary doors to educate the public on what a retail medical dispensary operation looks like from the inside. We have created a friendly and welcoming environment that incorporates natural light, local artist designs and reclaimed wood from our region.”

“We are excited that our vision of opening a medical marijuana dispensary for patients in downtown Reno will finally be realized,” said Hugh Hempel, Partner, Mynt in a press release. “We have a tremendous team of local owners that have been working for more than three years on securing proper state and local licensing for this location. We’re excited to be hiring locally and bringing needed jobs to our City. We are also proud to be part of the revitalization of the downtown corridor.”

Immediately following the ribbon cutting ceremony, Mynt will stock its shelves with many of the leading concentrates, edibles, flowers, pre-rolls, topicals and vape products from leading brands in the industry.

The State of Nevada has multi-state reciprocity, allowing anyone with valid medical marijuana card regardless of state origin to legally purchase medical marijuana at statewide dispensaries.

RSVP for Mynt’s Public Ribbon Cutting Ceremony online at https://myntgrandopening.eventbrite.com