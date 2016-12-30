NCET Tech Wednesday at Bristlecone Holdings | nnbw.com

Bristlecone Holdings, a financial technology company in Nevada, uses broad data sets and proprietary algorithms to bring improved access to financing to consumers across the nation.

But there’s more to this exciting new company: Leaders of Bristlecone Holdings rely on disciplined data-crunching to make important decisions about the future of their company.

At NCET’s Tech Wednesday mixer on January 11, you’ll learn how the company’s approach has been successful.

Bristlecone Holdings, led by a team of visionary entrepreneurs, provides financial tools that help consumers across the country get family pets, wedding dresses, complete auto repairs, access hearing aids and acquire new home furnishings. Retailers as well as consumers appreciate the lightning-fast service provided by the company as well as its ability to shape financial terms to each individual customer.

Data-driven decision-making guides every move of Bristlecone Holdings.

Barely three years after it was established in Reno, the company today employs 45 people. Its new office at 1401 South Virginia Street — that’s the building that once housed Heritage Bank — reflects the exciting new aesthetic that’s reshaping Midtown..

You can learn more about Bristlecone Holdings at http://www.bristleconeholdings.com.

To register for the NCET event go to http://ncet.org/category/tech-wednesdays/.