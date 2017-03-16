NDOT begins installation of new Welcome to Nevada signs | nnbw.com

The Nevada Department of Transportation has begun installation of new "Welcome to Nevada" signs designed by Nevada art students.

The first welcome sign was installed Wednesday, March 15 at the Nevada-California border on State Route 88 south of Minden. Signs will be installed at approximately 25 other border locations statewide over the coming months. Instead of the welcome signs, select border crossings such as State Route 28 in Crystal Bay and U.S. 395 near Bordertown will receive gateway monuments in the future.

The existing welcome signs, including iconic signs depicting a lone prospector, have stood at many interstate and freeway entrances into Nevada for approximately 25 years. The signs are being replaced by new welcome signs designed by Nevada high school graphic artists through a contest organized by the Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs in partnership with the Nevada Department of

Education and NDOT.

Four Nevada residents were also selected in an NDOT drawing to receive one of the existing welcome signs. The signs will be delivered to the winners in coming months as older welcome signs are replaced with new signs.