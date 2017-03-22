NDOT launches redesigned website | nnbw.com

The Nevada Department of Transportation recently launched a newly-redesigned nevadadot.com website providing quicker and easier access to Nevada road information.

Redesigned with a more modern navigation, the site offers six quick link buttons giving viewers instant access to traveler, business, NDOT road project, highway stormwater preservation and commercial vehicle information. Additionally, a new "safe and connected" link quickly takes users to information about traffic safety and alternate transportation modes from walking and bicycling to Nevada freight, aviation and rail information.

The new site continues to offer up-to-the-minute road conditions, live video camera feeds for major freeways, road weather reports, public involvement and job opportunities, Nevada maps, as well as business items from road use permits to information on contracting with NDOT, including electronic bid submissions for contractors wishing to bid on state transportation projects.

Frequent web visitors are encouraged to clear website caches and update any bookmarks to the nevadadot.com site for easier access to the new site.

NDOT's website was last redesigned in 2011. The recent design is aimed at improving convenience and speed for the more than two million page visits the site receives every year. The new site is also anticipated to lower costs with reduced web site administration and hosting.

NDOT also continues to offer road condition information by dialing 511 or logging onto http://www.nvroads.com.

And, as NDOT begins celebrating their centennial anniversary, the department encourages the public to visit the new http://www.nevadadot.com/100 web page showcasing photo galleries and an electronic history book of the first 100 years of state transportation.