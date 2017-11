The state of Nevada added 2,800 new jobs over the month of October, overall surpassing 1.35 million jobs, according to data released by the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

The state also has gained 36,600 jobs since October of last year, a growth rate of 2.8 percent, compared to 1.4 percent nationwide.

The unemployment rate ticked up 0.1 during last month, but down from 5.3 percent a year ago.