Nevada Brewers Association App now available on Apple App Store and Google Play | nnbw.com

For both the beer connoisseur and those new to the craft beer world, the Nevada Craft Brewers App is the best way to discover the Silver State’s wide range of award-winning brews, find great tap houses and rate/share what you taste.

Users can check in with a favorite brew and the app will recommend other beers based on style and provide a map to the next tasty destination. The Nevada Craft Brewers app will also keep track of user preferences so no time is wasted on beers that didn’t please the palate. There is so much great beer and so little time

Don Vetter with the Nevada Craft Brewers Association is enthusiastic about the technology. “This app gives beer lovers a chance to track what’s on tap at their favorite Nevada breweries and locate their next favorite ale.”

“This should also appeal to the growing number of beer and culinary tourists are visiting , Las Vegas, Reno-Tahoe or the wide-open spaces of our Silver State, ” he added.

The Nevada Brewer’s Association app users also have the opportunity to be alerted to the next great release and the best local beer events.

The app was developed by Brewers Marketing, specializing in custom branded apps for craft breweries, associations and festivals. For a link and more about the Nevada Craft Brewers Association go to nvbeer.com.