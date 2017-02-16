Nevada Builders Alliance introduces new benefit packages for member companies | nnbw.com

Citing improved employee productivity and morale, along with cost control and maintaining competitiveness in a tight job market for employers, the Nevada Builders Alliance has partnered with Aflac to provide new benefit packages for member companies.

“Our mandate as the voice of the construction industry is to provide the best in service, information and advocacy to our more than 730 member organizations and the tens of thousands of hard-working Nevadans in our industry,” Aaron West, chief executive officer for Nevada Builders, said in a press release. “We are proud to partner with Aflac to provide solutions for both employers and employees with regard to attracting, recruiting and retaining skilled workers in an extremely competitive job market.”

West said Nevada will need 92,000 skilled trades and craft construction workers by 2019. Employers will want to keep the workers they have, while attracting new talent to manage the demand placed on the industry in Nevada’s rapidly growing economy.

Tiffany Kukulica, district sales coordinator for Aflac, said the company’s 2016 Aflac Workforces Report states almost 47 percent of the workforce is at least somewhat likely to look for a new job in the next year, with a majority, 59 percent, of those also somewhat likely to consider taking a job with lower pay if it offers a more robust benefits package.

“At Aflac, we focus on these key points for our ‘why pick us’ when working with employers,” Kukulica said in a press release. “Our goal is to help employers increase profitability by controlling costs, and offering benefits employees can purchase voluntarily, like supplemental insurance for injury or illness leads to reductions in workers’ compensation. One in four companies say they experienced lower worker compensation claims since they began offering voluntary products to employees.”

For more information, contact Tiffany Kukulica at tiffany_kukulica@us.aflac.com