Nevada Builders Alliance receives Outstanding Community Partnership award | nnbw.com

Nevada Builders Alliance has been chosen to receive one of three Outstanding Community Partnership Awards for 2016-17 by Washoe County School District's Signature Academies & Career and Technical Education during "Salute to Signatures & CTE," the program's annual showcase. The event takes place at the Academy of Arts, Careers & Technology, 380 Edison Way in Reno Thursday, May 4, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

"Nevada Builders Alliance has been an incredible partner with Washoe County School District, helping to promote opportunities in the building trades industry for all students, elementary through high school," Dr. Dana Ryan, director of Washoe County School District Signatures & CTE, said.

Ryan said one of the best collaborative efforts between Signatures & CTE and Nevada Builders Alliance was the development of the annual Construction Career Day held in October.

"During the 2016 event, nearly 500 students, teachers and counselors got to try their skill at wiring, plumbing, framing a wall and maneuvering with large equipment," Ryan said. "Local employers allowed students the opportunity to experience the industry through interactive, hands-on activities," Ryan said.

Aaron West, CEO for Nevada Builders Alliance, said workforce development is a main focus for the organization, as the booming Nevada economy will require 92,000 skilled trades workers by 2019.

Last year, Nevada Builders, in partnership with the Nevada Construction Collaborative, launched BuildNV.org, a website for employers to post openings and job seekers to post resumes along with information about occupations and education in the skilled trades.

"Nevada is attracting new businesses and industries," he said. "With the influx of employers comes the need for commercial buildings, infrastructure and workforce housing to support the employees who are flocking to the area."

West said educating youth about existing opportunities and developing the programs to get people job-site ready are key to ensuring Nevada's ability to continue to support unprecedented growth and economically strong communities.

"The demand for skilled craft trades workers is reaching critical mass where tens of thousands of construction jobs are begging to be filled," he said. "We are pleased to partner with Washoe County School District's Signatures & CTE programs to promote construction as a viable, good-paying career choice. We are accepting this award on behalf of our industry partners who made Construction Career Day such a success."

Ryan said the collaboration between Nevada Builders and Signatures & CTE has impacted hundreds of students and teachers in the Washoe County School District by promoting career pathways in construction and related careers through events, publications and advocacy such as Construction Career Day, "Constructing the New Nevada" magazine, and serving on state and local committees to promote certification, training and employment opportunities.

"We are so honored to work with Nevada Builders to improve understanding of building trades and the excellent career opportunities in this field," she said. "We look forward to continuing to expand and reinforce the message about opportunities to prepare for and excel in building trades careers."