Nevada Copper makes plans for Pumpkin Hollow Project

Nevada Copper Corp. has announced a development plan to advance the Pumpkin Hollow Underground Mine Project at Nevada Copper's 100-percent owned Pumpkin Hollow Copper Property near Yerington

The project is being moved to construction phase, with the objective of making a construction decision by mid-2018 and realizing first copper production in 2019.

Nevada Copper released a feasibility study that found high-grade underground project with reserves of 5 billion pounds of copper, along with gold and silver deposits.