Nevada delegates invited to national consortium

A Nevada delegation be participating in the National Occupational Licensing Learning Consortium, which will analyze licensing policies, study actions to remove barriers that prevent workers from entering the workforce, and increase the portability of licenses across state lines.

Nevada was one of 11 states selected to participate in the consortium, which also includes Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Utah and Wisconsin. The consortium, which is set to hold its first meeting in December is anticipated to focus on key populations facing the greatest barriers to licensure, including skilled immigrants, those with criminal records, veterans, and the unemployed.

The consortium is supported by the National Conference of State Legislatures, National Governors Association Center for Best Practices, and the Council of State Governments.