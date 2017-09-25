Nevada Historical Society to host lecture series on gaming

The Nevada Historical Society (NHS) in Reno will present the American Gaming Archives Lecture Series celebrating Nevada’s gaming industry starting next month.

The series debuts Friday, Oct. 13 with a wine-and-cheese reception at 5:30 p.m. preceding the inaugural lecture by Bill Watson, chief executive and curator of the Thunderbird Lodge Preservation Society at Lake Tahoe.

Watson spent more than 30 years in the gaming business, including serving as the senior vice president and general manager of Bally Gaming & Systems, which manufactures slot machines and other industry equipment. He will share his memories of early gaming, including his recollections of Si Redd, founder of International Game Technology.

The NHS American Gaming Archives collections were created in 2006 as a home for gambling history in both manuscript and artifact form. The archive's collection includes manufacturer's records and artifacts from the major gambling manufacturing companies that sold gaming paraphernalia throughout the United States and the Caribbean.

The NHS is located at 1650 N. Virginia St., just north of Lawlor Events Center on the University of Nevada, Reno campus. Admission is $5 for adults; free for NHS members and children 17 and younger. For more information, call 775-688-1190.