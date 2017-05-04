Nevada Indian Summit to focus on agriculture and economic development | nnbw.com

University of Nevada Cooperative Extension presents the Nevada Indian Summit May 9-11. The purpose of the summit, offered in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is to help tribal communities in Nevada adapt to climate change, plan for economic development and marketing, and learn how to make a profit.

Summit speakers will be experts from many Western entities, including University of Nevada Cooperative Extension, University of Nevada Center for Economic Development, Nevada Department of Corrections, Utah State University, the U.S. Geologic Survey, Desert Research Institute and University of Arizona Native Programs. Breakfast and lunch will be provided May 10 and 11.

Many topics will be explored, including economic development planning for Nevada tribes; how to make a profit in agriculture; and adapting agriculture to increasing variability of water supplies and temperatures. Workshops will also discuss establishing a marketing entity that would increase reservation profits through combined marketing efforts and possibly creating an Indian Branding of cattle and hay grown on the various reservations.

The First Climate Resilience Workshop, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., May 9, will address making climate data accessible and useable to Nevada tribal ranchers, farmers and resource managers for water management, and for traditional and production agricultural development and sustainability. The workshop is part of the Native Waters on Arid Lands Project, a five-year, $4.5 million grant from the United States Department of Agriculture's National Institute of Food and Agriculture – Agriculture Food Research Initiative. The Native Waters on Arid Lands Project was one of five integrated research and Extension projects nationwide selected for U.S. Department of Agriculture funding.

Bill Payne, dean of University of Nevada College of Agriculture, Biotechnology and Natural Resources, will welcome guests the morning of the May 10 sessions, and May 11 will include an afternoon tour of the Pyramid Lake fisheries and museum. Read the complete list of session topics over the three days, find out pricing information and register today. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nevada-indian-summit-tickets-33052063612.

Partners in the Native Waters on Arid Lands Project include University of Nevada, Reno; The University of Arizona; First Americans Land-Grant Consortium; Utah State University; Desert Research Institute; Ohio University; United States Geological Survey; and the Federally Recognized Tribal Extension Program in Nevada and Arizona. Co-project directors include Loretta Singletary, along with Staci Emm of University of Nevada Cooperative Extension; Maureen McCarthy of University of Nevada, Reno; John Phillips of First Americans Land-Grant Consortium; Bonnie Colby, Karletta Chief and Trent Teegerstrom of The University of Arizona; Kynda Curtis and Eric Edwards of Utah State University; Mike Dettinger of U.S. Geological Survey; Derek Kauneckis of Ohio University; and Beverly Ramsey of Desert Research Institute.