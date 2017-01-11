Nevada Legal Services and Equal Justice Works team up to remove legal barriers to employment | nnbw.com

A criminal record can be a major barrier to employment. To remedy this situation, Nevada Legal Services, Inc., and Equal Justice Works have partnered to provide Northern Nevadans facing barriers to employment with free legal services.It is estimated that 65 million Americans now have a criminal record. Many of the 11 million unemployed Americans will not even be considered for scarce jobs due to minor offenses, such as shoplifting candy, underage drinking, and possessing small amounts of marijuana. The impact of even a minor criminal record on economic opportunity can be significant. The presence of a criminal record, even just an arrest record, has been shown to reduce earnings as much as 26%, whereas a conviction record can reduce earnings as much as 40%. Individuals who report the existence of a criminal record on a job application are 50% less likely to be called for an interview or offered a job.

Additionally, more and more employers — 92% according to a 2010 Society of Human Resource Management survey — check criminal backgrounds, as the information is now readily accessible in national databases. Compounding the problem, criminal background databases may contain incorrect information about an applicant, and credit background checks may inaccurately report criminal history. Yet, unemployed people who need a lawyer’s services to remove these legal barriers to employment often cannot afford a lawyer.

Recognizing the unmet legal needs of job seekers with criminal records, the Employment Opportunity Legal Corps (EOLC) initiative was created to put lawyers and law students into legal aid agencies around the